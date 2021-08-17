Narbis, BX3 Win a Prestigious 2021 Content Marketing Award
BX3 is a full-service provider helping businesses in growth mode with fundraising and professional services.
Narbis Neurofeedback and Attention Blog Draws Visitors Interested in Focus, Peak Performance, and ADHD Treatment
We’re thrilled that the Narbis blog has received this accolade and hope that the content we’ve published will help families better understand the benefits of neurofeedback for focus and attention”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced that neurofeedback wellness device company, Narbis, was named a Finalist for Best Topic-Specific Blog for the 2021 Content Marketing Awards. Narbis’ neurofeedback and attention content was developed by business advisory firm BX3 in the form of high-quality articles delving into the issues that can be addressed by neurofeedback including improved focus, flow, and attention, especially for those with ADHD.
— Devon Greco, founder and CEO of Narbis
“We’re thrilled that the Narbis blog has received this prestigious accolade and hope that the content we’ve published will help families and individuals better understand the benefits of neurofeedback for focus and attention,” says Devon Greco, founder and CEO of Narbis.
Narbis had experienced a highly successful launch at CES in January 2020 and was heralded by tech press for its innovative use of proprietary neurofeedback technology in smartglasses to help users train their brains to focus. Unfortunately, with the global pandemic arriving on the scene a few months later, production schedules were interrupted. While sales were on hold and paid media spend halted, the team was forced to pivot its marketing efforts towards an entirely earned, shared, and owned strategy.
“We decided to position Narbis as a trusted authority for prospective customers interested in attention and focus issues — especially for students with ADHD — in order to drive organic growth,” says Carol Lin Vieira, partner, BX3. “We also wanted to establish a cadence of thought leadership pieces of such high caliber that they would be welcome outside of Narbis digital properties.”
Over the past year and a half, BX3, on behalf of Narbis, researched, interviewed, and wrote 35 feature-length articles on a wide variety of topics ranging from Narbis’ NASA-patented technology to “What We’ve Learned from a Year of Virtual Learning,” to “Neurofeedback Boosts Performance for Office Workers, Athletes,” and scores of other high-quality, journalism-standard feature-length pieces that aim to help readers navigate options for work, parenting and living with attention deficits, especially during lockdown.
Aside from seeing incredible boosts in website traffic and social media followers and engagement, Narbis also found success syndicating its content to a variety of Medium publications including the Startup (one of Medium’s most well-read publications with a readership of 739,000). In total, Narbis content has been syndicated 21 times over the past year to the Age of Awareness, The Innovation, the Yoga Narrative, and Data Driven Investor.
The Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute, is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world for content creation, distribution, and innovation.
You can see a full list of the 2021 Content Marketing Award category winners here: http://cmi.media/winners2021
The Content Marketing Awards recognize and award the best content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry each year. This year’s panel of all-star judges reviewed nearly 1000 entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence.
The 80+ categories recognize all aspects of content marketing, including the best in strategy, automation, research, social media, video, editorial, illustration, design and much more, across many different industries from healthcare to manufacturing, from B2B to B2C.
“Once again I’m blown away by the quality of content marketing work we’ve seen in this year’s Content Marketing Award entries,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “This year’s contenders showcase some of the most innovative, creative, and successful work I’ve seen. It’s beyond exciting to see how the content marketing industry has grown over the last 10-plus years.”
Content Marketing World 2021 is September 28-October 1 with both in-person and online options available. Learn more and register here: www.ContentMarketingWorld.com
About Narbis
Narbis was founded in 2013 to continue developing ways for people to practice their attention performance. Narbis has developed a convenient, at-home, easy-to-use training device designed to help individuals work on focus and concentration habits in daily activities.
The parent company, Domenic Greco Ventures, Corp., was named after Narbis founder Devon Greco’s father, Dr. Domenic Greco, a leading clinical psychologist. Sadly, Dr. Greco was diagnosed with ALS in 2009. Alongside his youngest son, Devon, he continued to work throughout his illness on innovation in the area of easy to use neurofeedback systems for individuals. Narbis was conceived by Devon before Dr. Greco’s premature death in 2013. He continues to be an inspiration to the work and innovation behind Narbis. Learn more at narbis.com.
About BX3
BX3’s passionate professionals bring decades of combined experience in finance, investment banking, marketing, accounting, tax, and law to their clients. BX3 experts help businesses raise funds and also provide the necessary tools and framework to turn ideas into successful businesses across a variety of sectors. The clients and strategic partners of BX3 reflect the firm’s core principles of collaboration, ethics, and transparency. BX3 is headquartered in New York.
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at Contentmarketinginstitute.com
Media contact
Carol Lin Vieira
BX3 on behalf of Narbis
carol@bx3.io
Carol Lin Vieira
BX3
+1 401-871-7676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn