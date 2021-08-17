Blocking My View By Robert Bolton Released For Worldwide Distribution

Book Shows How To Navigate Life To Find God-Assigned Destiny

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blocking My View (ISBN: 979-8531156082, 2021) by Robert Bolton is now available for worldwide distribution. The book, Bolton’s first is a piece of fiction with the message that life is chock-full with many possibilities, and it is up to the individual to seek them out and capitalize on the opportunities. The truth is capitalizing on the opportunity can be difficult to capture because of the hurdles and mammoth impediments that are in the path to our destiny. It has a strong Christian theme which belies Bolton’s calling as a pastor. The book is available in paperback which retails for $19.99 and is currently free in its Kindle version on Amazon.

Blocking My View introduces readers to Amura, a special young girl, just trying to navigate her way through life without giving up. She is intelligent beyond her years, but the trials that weave into her life challenge her resolve to be her best self. There is a glimmer of hope, but it is hard for Amura to see past the people that stand in her way. The book poses the questions that people can certainly block her view of the hope that is there, but do they really have the power, or does Amura give them the power they are not worthy of? This is a question we can apply to our own daily lives; do we give people the power to stifle our results?

“I am very pleased and humbled that Blocking My View has been released,” said Robert Bolton. “Although a work of fiction, the message is one I believe we all can apply in our daily lives.

“I never aspired to write a book,” continued Bolton. “It was not on my bucket list. I often say, God wrote this book, because I looked up one day and it was just complete. I just put my head down and wrote according to the unction of the Holy Spirit.

“This thought came about when it was pressed upon my spirit to dig into the roadblocks that people can be sometimes when trying to reach your destiny,” concluded Bolton. Those people are sometimes people in your home, church, and different arenas. I was purposed to write about how people can let you down, but forgiveness is liberating

Blocking My View teaches that people will be people, but when we learn to be accountable and look into the mirror of accountability, we will finally learn how to jump over the hurdles and possess what God has waiting for us. The book will appeal to all readers of fine books.

