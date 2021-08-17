A Royal Flush to Raise Money for Veterans at Golf Event
A Royal Flush will salute our nation’s veterans by donating all proceeds from its inaugural Customer Appreciation Golf Tournament to HonorBound Foundation.
We’re looking forward to a great event and strengthening our commitment to the many military heroes in Connecticut and other areas of the country”BRIDGEPORT, CT, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Royal Flush will salute our nation’s veterans by donating all proceeds from its inaugural Customer Appreciation Golf Tournament to the Connecticut-based veterans nonprofit HonorBound Foundation.
— Tim Butler
The event, which will be co-hosted by the Butler Tibbetts law firm of Southport, will be played at the Silvermine Golf Club in Norwalk on Monday, August 23rd.
All money raised will be directed to HonorBound Foundation, which joined A Royal Flush in a corporate partnership early in 2021. Since its founding in 1978, HonorBound’s mission has been to provide immediate assistance to U.S. military veterans and their families during times of crisis.
“What a great way to celebrate with our loyal clients and raise money for a cause that we are very passionate about,” said A Royal Flush Principal Owner Tim Butler.
HonorBound works with a nationwide network of social workers to identify and support veterans who are struggling to rejoin civilian life after completing military service. To date, the Darien-based nonprofit has helped nearly 23,000 veterans and their families in all 50 states.
A Royal Flush has its own military connection. The ownership and management teams at the portable restroom company are staffed by three generations of U.S. Marine Corps veterans and the family-owned and operated company makes it a priority to consider veterans for positions at all employment levels.
A Royal Flush, which has served construction, event, and municipal customers from its headquarters in Bridgeport, CT, for more than 29 years, was fully operational during the COVID-19 shutdowns of 2020 and was a front-line service provider for many regional hospitals, law enforcement offices, fire stations, testing centers, schools, and municipal buildings.
