U-Save Car & Truck Rental Expands in Europe
U-Save Car & Truck Rental announces new location in the Archipelago of MaltaRIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new location in Malta International Airport of the Maltese Islands.
“We are thrilled to announce U-Save Car & Truck Rental’s expansion into the archipelago of Malta. The Camilleri family have extensive experience in the auto rental industry and a reputation for stellar service to their customers,” said Trey Breckenridge, U-Save VP of Operations.
The new location is open for operation at the Malta International Airport, Office 11, Park East Level 1, offering various safe and reliable rental vehicles.
“We’re excited to be a part of the U-Save Car & Truck Rental franchise family,” said Emmanuel Camilleri, U-Save franchise owner. “We’re prepared to serve the Malta International Airport and our community by offering low rates and quality vehicles to meet their rental needs.”
Location information:
Phone: 003-569-906-9225
Address: Malta International Airport
Office 11, Park East Level 1
Luqa, MZ LQA4000
About U-Save Car & Truck Rental
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service, and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.
