Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,669 in the last 365 days.

Overnight ramp closures for resurfacing at US-127/M-46 interchange in Gratiot County Aug. 17-19

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Gratiot

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-127 M-46

CLOSEST CITY:                  Alma

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:             Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 8 p.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 6 a.m.

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface the ramps at the US-127/M-46 interchange.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Drivers should expect the following ramp closures each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Tuesday, Aug. 17 - The northbound US-127 ramp to M-46. Traffic will be detoured via US-127 Business Route (BR) (Exit 124). - The M-46 ramp to southbound US-127. Traffic will be detoured via M-46 and US-127 BR.

Wednesday, Aug. 18 - The M-46 ramp to northbound US-127. Traffic will be detoured via M-46 and Alger Road. - The southbound US-127 ramp to M-46. Traffic will be detoured via US-127 BR (Exit 124) and northbound US-127.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will provide a smoother roadway surface.  

You just read:

Overnight ramp closures for resurfacing at US-127/M-46 interchange in Gratiot County Aug. 17-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.