Overnight ramp closures for resurfacing at US-127/M-46 interchange in Gratiot County Aug. 17-19

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Gratiot

HIGHWAYS: US-127 M-46

CLOSEST CITY: Alma

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 8 p.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 6 a.m.

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface the ramps at the US-127/M-46 interchange.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Drivers should expect the following ramp closures each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Tuesday, Aug. 17 - The northbound US-127 ramp to M-46. Traffic will be detoured via US-127 Business Route (BR) (Exit 124). - The M-46 ramp to southbound US-127. Traffic will be detoured via M-46 and US-127 BR.

Wednesday, Aug. 18 - The M-46 ramp to northbound US-127. Traffic will be detoured via M-46 and Alger Road. - The southbound US-127 ramp to M-46. Traffic will be detoured via US-127 BR (Exit 124) and northbound US-127.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will provide a smoother roadway surface.