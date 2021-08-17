Overnight ramp closures for resurfacing at US-127/M-46 interchange in Gratiot County Aug. 17-19
COUNTY: Gratiot
HIGHWAYS: US-127 M-46
CLOSEST CITY: Alma
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 8 p.m.
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 6 a.m.
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface the ramps at the US-127/M-46 interchange.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Drivers should expect the following ramp closures each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.:
Tuesday, Aug. 17 - The northbound US-127 ramp to M-46. Traffic will be detoured via US-127 Business Route (BR) (Exit 124). - The M-46 ramp to southbound US-127. Traffic will be detoured via M-46 and US-127 BR.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 - The M-46 ramp to northbound US-127. Traffic will be detoured via M-46 and Alger Road. - The southbound US-127 ramp to M-46. Traffic will be detoured via US-127 BR (Exit 124) and northbound US-127.
SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will provide a smoother roadway surface.