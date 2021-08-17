MDOT invites public to comment on 2023 US-41/M-28 roundabout project in Ishpeming

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

August 16, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to comment on the planned 2023 US-41/M-28 roundabout project at the intersection with Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming. MDOT has released a video on YouTube to help explain this project.

MDOT is planning to replace the signalized intersection with a modern roundabout, aiming to fix an intersection with a history of severe crashes. As of 2017, this intersection had the highest level of crash severity in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The one-year project will also involve replacing the pavement and improving the bridge over the Carp River that crosses under the highway just west of the intersection. Streetlights will be installed and a pedestrian crossing will be provided along the east side of the roundabout.

Beyond the safety considerations, this intersection has been identified by MDOT's Superior Region as a location in need of improvement. The original asphalt pavement dates back to 1979 and the Carp River bridge deck is in need of repair. This project involves rebuilding the roadway and replacing the bridge deck providing a long-term fix, about 40 years with future scheduled preventive maintenance treatments.

The total investment for this project is estimated at $4.3 million. Work is expected to begin in spring 2023 and be completed in fall 2023.

Public input is being sought through Aug. 31 to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381