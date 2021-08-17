KPI Ninja on Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Companies List
Healthcare Technology Company Appears On The Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 448 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 1000 Percent.
It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000 and ranked among the best innovators in business... To get us here, it has taken an immensely talented team with a true belief in our mission”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine has named KPI Ninja to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. KPI Ninja, a healthcare technology company, has demonstrated strong growth, even amid challenging times. With the pandemic crippling hospitals and the push for higher quality of care, their innovative technology is aligned to the urgent needs and ongoing efforts to support clients with the transition to value-based care.
— Vineeth Yeddula, CEO, KPI Ninja
This is the first year that KPI Ninja has been recognized by Inc. magazine for being a top growing private company. KPI Ninja experienced record-breaking growth in 2020, with revenue increasing over 1000 percent over the last three years, earning its 448 spot on the list.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000 and ranked among the best innovators in business. At KPI Ninja, we feel the way to improve our healthcare system is through data-driven strategies" said Vineeth Yeddula, KPI Ninja's CEO. “To get us here, it has taken an immensely talented team with a true belief in our mission. Our opportunity now is to capitalize on our position and together with our partners, continue to demonstrate the power of health data.”
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies on the Inc. 500 represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About KPI Ninja
KPI Ninja is a leader in healthcare interoperability, analytics and population health. Using a signature mix of innovative technology solutions and services, we work together with clients to accelerate the achievement of strategic goals through better management of key performance indicators. We are differentiated by our comprehensive capabilities that transcend value-based programs and data sources to support stakeholders’ use of data to improve outcomes. Our platform is aligned to initiatives led by CMS, ONC, NCQA, including holding NCQA’s eCQM Certification, Measure Certification for HEDIS® Health Plan 2020, PCMH and PCSP Prevalidation, and ONC Health IT Certification, demonstrating our commitment to serving as a trusted brand. www.kpininja.com
