Allied Insurance embarks on Digital Transformation Journey with Dynamics 365 Finance

CloudFronts Technologies helped Allied Insurance to replace its legacy accounting platform with Dynamics 365 Finance.

MALé, MALDIVES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malé, Maldives, and New Jersey, U.S : Aug 21, 2021: CloudFronts Technologies, a Microsoft Gold Partner, announced that it has successfully deployed Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance for Allied Insurance - Government-owned insurance company of Maldives, by replacing its legacy conventional accounting platform for better stability, visibility, scalability, security, and automation.

The National Insurance company mainly consisted of 4 legal entities in Maldives namely General Insurance, Life Insurance, General Takaful, and Family Takaful and each entity had its own set of product offerings for their people. Due to the rapidly expanding customer base, it was increasingly growing difficult to manage their business on legacy ERP like AccTrack21 owing to the lack of accurate reporting capabilities and automation. Furthermore, being a state-owned corporation in Maldives, they were determined to deploy better systems to increase transparency among the public.

“We looked at few other options for ERP but at the same time, we wanted to stay in the Microsoft ecosystem. Microsoft’s Security, trust, credibility and brand name was really important to us.” - Hammad Ali, Assistant Manager, Accounts Receivable - Accounts & Finance

CloudFronts migrated the client from AccTrack21 to Dynamics 365 Finance, a Cloud based ERP, wherein they can manage, plan, and analyse financial processes seamlessly. For newcomers, Dynamics 365 Finance has the capabilities beyond just accounting software, unifying your infrastructure to drive your business forward!

“As our business grew, our accounting system, being a conventional legacy platform was not flexible and scalable. The support had also expired, and this triggered us to appoint an ideal holistic replacement to accommodate new modern accounting features. These new requirements were fulfilled by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance.” – Husham Abdul Shakoor, Assistant Manager, Accounts & Finance.

As the client’s customer base continues to expand at rapid pace, post deployment of Dynamics 365 Finance it has become easier for them to now scale up and down in Dynamics 365 Finance as per their needs, thus driving operational performance at much higher pace! Due to advanced automation, deep functionalities, and in-depth reporting capabilities, the client can look forward to eliminating financial reporting errors, get access to holistic financial analytics, and maximize financial visibility and profitability.

“It was an open tender process and multiple parties were invited for the bid. CloudFronts stood qualified on all parameters like Microsoft Gold partner status, technical competencies, deployment experience, costs and delivery methodology etc. The fact is we needed an experienced partner for seamless and smooth transition from older systems and CloudFronts was perfect.” - Hammad Ali, Assistant Manager, Accounts Receivable - Accounts & Finance

Dynamics 365 Finance has empowered the client to manage business interactions with customers and vendors directly in Microsoft Outlook thereby, enhancing an effortless and better process towards collaboration. Due to Dynamics 365 SCM, their procurement team can now configure and perform the complete ‘procure-to-purchase’ process seamlessly.

“CloudFronts team was quick, responsive, and harmonious. They collaborated with our accounting and IT team to implement Dynamics 365 Finance and ensured special focus on the training program for us to get familiar and accustomed to the new system.” - Husham Abdul Shakoor, Assistant Manager, Accounts & Finance

About Allied Insurance:

In 1985, Allied Insurance Company of the Maldives started as a joint venture between Commercial Union Assurance Company, UK, and State Trading Organization (STO), a national trading company of Maldives. Today, it is 100% incorporated and owned by the Government of Maldives.

It is the largest and prominent insurance brand on the tiny island of Maldives, having a population of half a million, and has experienced tremendous growth in terms of volumes and profitability. From small fishermen to big resort operators, Allied Insurance has catered to varied audiences and played a vital role in the development of the economy as a whole! Please explore http://www.allied.mv/

About CloudFronts Technologies:

CloudFronts is a 100% Dynamics 365 focused Microsoft Gold Partner helping Businesses around the world to Solve their Complex Business Challenges with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Our head office and robust delivery center are based out of Mumbai, India along with branch offices in Singapore & U.S.

Since its inception in 2012, CloudFronts has successfully served over 500+ small and medium-sized clients all over the world such as North America, Europe, Australia, MENA, Maldives & India with diverse experiences in the sectors ranging from Professional services, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics/SCM, and nonprofits. Please feel free to connect with Dynamics 365 Solution Architect Anil Shah at ashah@cloudfronts.com or fill out the form here.

Media Contact: info@cloudfronts.com

