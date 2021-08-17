eTRANSERVICES Acquires the Innovation Network
Bringing expanded capabilities to transform businessesFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES, a premier global provider of Systems Engineering, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Business Services and Products, has acquired the Innovation Network (IN), a provider of technology strategy consulting and grants management implementation services to public and private organizations, nonprofit, family, and research foundations as well as government agencies. The move to acquire the Innovation Network (IN) comes at just the right time - when more organizations are realizing the need for robust and enhanced cloud services focused on no-code / low-code solutions that automate complex business processes and workflows.
“The acquisition of the Innovation Network and its workforce enables eTRANSERVICES to enhance its Universal Design Platform as a Service (UDPaaS) and SmartSimple capability,” said Chris Beckford, President & CEO of eTRANSERVICES. He continues, “Our delivery of enterprise transformation services, using the UDPaaS platform to rapidly design and deliver applications, or provide Software as a Service offerings on our platform that automatically meets 100% of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and StateRAMP security requirements, is the next phase in the evolution of cloud services for our current and future clients.”
The acquisition of the Innovation Network (IN) fits into eTRANSERVICES’ strategy to partner with clients and teammates to provide measurable and value-added technology and business services to transform enterprises. By acquiring the Innovation Network, eTRANSERVICES’ knowledge, and experience in the state and local government, as well as the commercial sector, has grown exponentially. With the additional skills and expertise of the Innovation Network personnel, eTRANSERVICES will be able to make a greater impact in the way current and future clients manage their business processes, helping them reach their goals and make a greater impact in the community.
“We are excited to become part of the eTRANSERVICES family. With our increased capacity, we can better serve the ever-growing demand in the grant community. With UDPaaS and eTRANSERVICES’ presence in the federal government, we can now support numerous government agencies along with the commercial sector.” said Kenny Lew, Founder and CEO of the Innovation Network. He continues, “Our skills and experience blend perfectly with eTRANSERVICES, where we can combine business process domain knowledge, best practices, and technical know-how to deliver optimal solutions to both commercial and government clients.”
About eTRANSERVICES
eTRANSERVICES is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and Small Business Administration (SBA) 8a business, providing enterprise transformational and professional business services and products to federal, state, and local agencies as well as public and private organizations. eTRANSERVICES enables agile transformations by using an enterprise planning and architecture framework, defined service methodologies, metrics focused on quality service delivery, and an integrated program management office focused on cost management and consistent performance improvements.
eTRANSERVICES industry appraisals and certifications include Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 in Development (CMMI DEV /ML3 and / Services (CMMI SVC /ML3) with Supplier Agreement Management and International Organization for Standardization Information Security Management System (ISO 27001:2013), Information Technology Service Management (ISO 20000-1:2018) and Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015).
“Quality Is Our Moral Imperative”
