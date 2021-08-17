Jatheon Adds Facebook and Twitter to Their Cloud Data Archiving Platform

Jatheon Technologies, a data archiving company, has announced the addition of Facebook and Twitter to their cloud-based archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in communications data archiving for compliance, lawsuit avoidance, business continuity and long-term retention of electronic records, has announced the addition of Facebook and Twitter to their cloud-based archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

Jatheon Cloud started as an AWS-based email archiving platform, and in time grew to include a complete, integrated MSP platform for technology partners to manage their own client organizations and their email archives. The company recently added WhatsApp archiving to the platform, allowing organizations to archive it alongside email or use it as a standalone product.

In this most recent update, Jatheon did the same with the most popular social media networks – Facebook and Twitter. Just like with WhatsApp, organizations which have particular regulatory obligations to archive all electronic communications can utilize Jatheon Cloud to archive both email and social media channels that they use, or opt for standalone Facebook,Twitter or WhatsApp archiving. Depending on the social media channel, users will be able to search for different criteria such as posts, comments, photos, videos, polls etc.

Jelena Popovic, who is in charge of Jatheon Cloud platform development, shared her thoughts about the release: “We are continuing to develop the EIA platform to include as many business communication channels as possible. We are content that we can now offer standalone and integrated Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp archiving, as an increasing number of organizations use these channels to communicate internally and with their customers and community. Until this update, we only offered social media archiving as an add-on to our on-premise email archiving product.

Being able to offer it on Jatheon Cloud gave us and our customers a lot more flexibility in terms of speed of deployment and everyday use. Those organizations that archive both email and e.g. Facebook on Jatheon Cloud will now be able to search and export data from the combined archives from the same interface, without the need to use a separate solution for social media retention.

Thanks to the platform’s scalability, single-day deployment and our ability to geofence anywhere in the world, the social media archiving platform on Jatheon Cloud is a perfect fit for any organization, regardless of size, location, industry or regulatory environment.”

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud.