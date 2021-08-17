Spectra Aerospace and Defense Acquires Galleon Embedded Computing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing has announced their involvement in a recent strategic alignment. Effective immediately, Galleon is now part of Spectra Aerospace and Defense, LLC (“Spectra”). The Spectra group is a newly formed entity that consists of four companies – Galleon Embedded Computing, Calculex, Argon Corporation, and FDS Avionics. This alignment will significantly increase Galleon’s portfolio of capabilities, allowing them to better serve their valued customers and their mission.
"Collectively, the Spectra group has over a half-century of expertise in rugged computing products, flight recorders, peripherals for a variety of military applications, and even business jet cabin management solutions.“ said Espen Bøch, Galleon's CEO. “We look forward to introducing them to Galleon’s customers very soon.”
Galleon will continue to serve their customers with no change in organizational structure, leadership, or points of contact.
Galleon Embedded Computing provides commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) system-level and board-level rugged computing products primarily aimed at high-speed data acquisition, high-density storage, and complex signal recording systems. If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:
North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com
Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com
