Mintec Appoints Sandro Schulz as Pricing Analyst for Meat and Dairy

Sandro Schulz, Pricing Analyst at Mintec Mintec IOSCO Accredited, Mintec Benchmark Prices

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandro Schulz as Pricing Analyst for the meat and dairy markets. Sandro previously worked for MIAVIT, one of the largest suppliers of customised premixes, feed supplements, and individual animal feed solutions.

His recruitment into this role supports the expansion of Mintec Benchmark Prices (MBP), gathered through an industry-leading methodology and sampling to provide users with greater price transparency and the ability to manage their exposure to price risk. These proprietary price assessments, including meat and dairy coverage, are part of a range of commodity price series that have achieved IOSCO accreditation.

"We are delighted that Sando has joined Mintec. His expertise will support the development and expansion of Mintec Benchmark Prices in the meat and dairy sector. In addition, his market knowledge will further advance Mintec's pricing insights and risk management tools in the food commodity industry," said Marcel Goldenberg, Head of Proprietary Pricing at Mintec.

Sandro brings a deep understanding of the agricultural sector in both commodity pricing and the commercial issues market participants face across supply chains.

"I am excited to join Mintec and have been impressed by the knowledge and expertise Mintec has across all commodity markets alongside their extensive pricing data. The fact that Mintec is the largest IOSCO accredited PRA in the agricultural sector, and the only PRA with IOSCO approved dairy prices worldwide underlines how committed Mintec is to transparency in the food-commodity markets. I am confident my experience in the meat and dairy markets will help Mintec grow its Mintec Benchmark Prices and ensure that market participants have the best pricing and risk management tools available," said Sandro.

