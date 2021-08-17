How To Persuade Anyone - Secrets From an Ecommerce Entrepreneur “TheMacLyf”

themaclyf in his own branded clothing themaclyf watch brand photo shoot

TheMacLyf explains how you can persuade anyone to do exactly what you want by using four specific tactics.

Create value” — Mackenzie Thompson

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wouldn’t you like to know how to persuade people to do whatever you want? The scary thing about persuasion is if you follow a simple method, you can persuade anyone to do what you want according to serial entrepreneur Mackenzie Thompson (TheMacLyf)

Mackenzie Thompson is one of Australia’s fastest growing entrepreneurs and has dropped his advice on how easy it actually is to get customers to buy from you. “99% of business owners focus on getting more customers by increasing their visibility, where it’s far more profitable to instead just focus on increasing your conversion rates, by using persuasive tactics”.

Mackenzie feels the word persuasion usually carries around a bad stigma and wants people to think differently when they hear the word, questioning instead what you’re persuading someone to do, to be the dictator of whether or not the persuasion itself is bad. “If you persuade your friend to lose weight for the sake of their own health and safety, is that a bad thing?” , “if you persuade a child to seek education and focus on only associating with positive and like minded people, is that a bad thing?”. Persuasion itself isn’t bad, and this stigma needs to go, Mackenzie states.

Here are TheMacLyf’s top four methods for persuading anyone. Number one is to understand their underlying pain and present your product/service as a solution to their issue. This is by far the most important and easiest way to persuade someone to take action. Find out what they are hurting from and offer the solution. Number two is use “social proof”, data shows that the second most commonly checked thing after viewing a product online is to check for reviews somewhere on the same page or with a Google search of the brand's name. It’s super important that you have other people speaking on your behalf, and the way to do that is to make sure you provide extreme value. “People buy solutions to their problems, overdeliver on that promise and you’re golden.”

The third “rule” of persuasion as Mackenzie likes to call them, is to use controlled scarcity. The really important thing is when using scarcity you must use it ethically or you’ll lose a lot more business than you gain. People are busy and sometimes forgetful, they need a little push to get them over the finish line and scarcity is a great way to do that, when something is in high demand and little supply, it’s value increases and therefore people will be incentivised to take action faster. Put a “capped limit” on your product or service that is well below your average turnover rate and watch demand build. It may seem that you are losing a lot of business initially but it’s a smarter play over the long term, guaranteeing future business and even allowing you to charge more for the same product/service over time.

The fourth and final rule is to use what’s known as a “value stack”, this is essentially where for a limited time, you get more of something if you purchase now, as compared to purchasing later. Think of the late night infomercial ads on TV, there is a reason they are still around today and almost always sound exactly the same. As tacky as they might seem, they work extremely effectively. “Buy this blender now and if you’re one of the first 50 purchasers, you’ll receive a second blender and four additional shakers, absolutely free”. The persuasion lies not only in the time urgent scene that they are creating inside your head, but also by creating a “value stack”. You perceive the additional items to increase the overall value you are receiving by comparing them to the initial price of the first item mentioned. This is really powerful and can be used for any product or service, it just takes some time for you to plan your offer.

TheMacLyf reports these exact four tactics are responsible for generating him personally hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit in the online space and highly recommends that research into “the art of persuasion” if you wish to be able to get others to do what you want.