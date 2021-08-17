Open house to discuss 2023 M-55 rebuilding, lane conversion in West Branch

Contact:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to discuss planned 2023 rebuilding of M-55/I-75 Business Loop (BL) from Husted Drive to Fairview Street in Ogemaw Township and the city of West Branch. This project includes converting the existing five- and four-lane segments of the roadway to three lanes: one through-traffic lane in each direction and a center left-turn lane. In addition to rebuilding the roadway and sidewalks, the work will include underground watermain replacement.

WHO: MDOT Alpena Transportation Service Center (TSC) and Environmental Services Section staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 4 - 7 p.m.

WHERE: Ogemaw Township Hall 1990 Grey Road West Branch, MI 48661

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from the lane conversion. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by contacting MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 MonsmaM@Michigan.gov 517-335-4381