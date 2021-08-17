PRESS RELEASE – ORAL COVID VACCINE – NEEDLE AND COLD CHAIN FREE

VivoVac Capsule Easy to Administer Oral Vaccine

Sydney-Australia: VivoVac Pty Ltd, an Australian Bio-Technology Company is developing a heat stable Covid Vaccine capsule to be taken orally.

VivoVac is reinventing the way vaccines are produced, distributed and administered by delivering heat stable oral vaccine solutions for Covid 19 and future oral vaccines for human transmitted virusses” — Stephen Blignaut

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VivoVac AAV Covid vaccine capsules are heat stable and do not need to be kept below freezing temperatures, allowing for rapid deployment globally.Sydney-based startup biotechnology company VivoVac Pty Ltd, is developing a new method for delivering COVID-19 vaccines that will deliver the VivoVac Oral Covid Vaccine in an oral capsule instead of a needle.The double encapsulated AAV oral capsules bypass the stomach and dissolve the VivoVac Covid vaccine in the recipient’s small intestine. The vaccine then passes through the M cell in the intestine and activates the epithelial cell to produce the vaccine spike protein.Stephen Blignaut, the CEO of VivoVac (Vivo), the biotechnology company developing the oral Covid vaccine, explained that as the capsule dissolves, the vaccine dose, or antigen, crosses through the blood-barrier and travels into the bloodstream.“What we are developing is an oral capsule that is precise, convenient, and a discreet way to deliver drugs”.While the product is still in its early stages of development, VivoVac is confident that their double encapsulated AAV capsules will be effective at delivering the Covid vaccines through the intestine (orally taken capsule) to elicit an immune response.The proteins infused in the oral capsules will remain stable at 30 C, which would eliminate the need for refrigeration to store them. Given that some COVID-19 vaccines, such as those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, require storage at temperatures ranging from - 15 C to -80 C, the orally taken capsules could be especially useful from a transportation perspective.“With the ability to infuse the product and stabilize it at 30 C, which is above room temperature, we can now distribute the VivoVac AAV Oral Covid Vaccine capsules across the globe,” Blignaut said.He said that many warm countries still in need of COVID-19 vaccines might not have the same supply of freezers and shipping methods for temperature-controlled products as Australia and developed countries, so the vaccine capsules could be a beneficial option for developing countries as well as developed countries. Many developed countries have remote areas with limited infrastructure to support cold chain vaccines, making VivoVac Oral Vaccinations a very attractive proposition for all countries.“When you start looking at where the warm countries are and the logistics or the infrastructure to support cold chain systems, the ability to put a Covid into an orally taken vaccine and deliver it is going to be the way to win the battle against Covid,” he said.Blignaut added that most of the world “struggles with obtaining and distributing” needle-based therapies.“Cold-chain storage and transportation requirements, the need for highly trained personnel for administration, the cost of procurement and delivery of vials and syringes, not to mention the very real human fear of needles, can result in prolonged duration of a pandemic,” he said.“A shelf-stable, individually-administered, orally-delivered vaccine would alleviate many of these challenges.” We are now ready to commence the development of our oral drug delivery platform and we expect to have this platform completed in 21 weeks, Blignaut said. “In addition to AAV for treating current Covid strains, we will be able to quickly adapt our drug development platform to produce oral vaccines for new Covid strains as well as other viral applications”, Blignaut said.Blignaut said the oral capsules could be of use in the future if there is a need for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines or for other medications and treatments. “It could be for a booster shot. It could be for the flu vaccine, it could be for STD’s, dengue [fever], West Nile virus, TB, HPV, so it’s just not limited to the COVID vaccine,” Blignaut said. “The delivery system will facilitate a lot of these other vaccines and I’ll say serums.”“VivoVac is reinventing the way vaccines are produced, distributed and administered by delivering heat stable oral vaccine solutions for Covid 19 and future oral vaccines for TB, HPV, venereal diseases and many other viral infections caused by human-to-human virus transmissions. VivoVac was founded in 2021. Since then, we’ve discovered a method to produce Orally taken Covid 19 vaccines fast, cost effectively, without the need for cold-chain systems. VivoVac vaccines can be quickly tailored for new strains and variants of Covid. Please visit http://www.vivovac.com For media inquiries contact:Tahli FitzpatrickTahli.F@vivovac.comFor investor inquiries contact:Stephen BlignautStephen.B@vivovac.com

