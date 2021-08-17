Hallmark Health Care Solutions Advances to Top 6% of Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine (“Inc.”) today revealed that Hallmark Health Care Solutions (“HHCS”) has moved up from the top 15% to the top 6% (in Position No. 318) of its annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies – The Inc. 5000.
Since its inception only a decade ago, HHCS has grown from a startup with more ideas than customers into a leading healthcare technology firm whose principal cloud-based products – Einstein II Workforce Management and Heisenberg II Physician Compensation – are gaining widespread adoption throughout the health care industry.
““The year-over-year growth we’ve seen has been staggering,” says Isaac Ullatil, President and CEO of Hallmark Health Care Solutions. “From our robust pipeline to steps we’ve taken to invest in our technology and infrastructure build-out, the future outlook for the company is a positive one and sets the stage for continued growth 2022 and beyond. As always, our single-minded focus rests on the customer and continuing to deliver extraordinary results for them.”
Today, HHCS software is utilized by more than 1,000 health care facilities and nearly 50,000 providers – across all 50 states. “The company’s growth has only accelerated over the past year,” said William Reau, Principal and COO of HHCS. “During the last 12 months, we added more than 150 hospitals to our Einstein II client portfolio and crossed $3+ billion in physician compensation calculated through the Heisenberg II platform. We’d like to especially thank all of our clients who have been raving fans of HHCS over the years. We couldn’t have gotten here without you.”
Even in one of the most challenging years ever for the healthcare industry, rocked by a once-in-a-century pandemic, Hallmark Health Care Solutions still managed exemplary growth.
“We are able to connect nursing and clinical supply to meet the demand of hospitals across the nation,” says William Reau, Principal and Chief Operating Officer of HHCS. “Our products are designed specifically to enable health systems, medical groups, and other organizations to immediately leverage all the advantages of digital transformation from a pureplay tech company whose interests aligns with theirs.”
These are unprecedented times, and the health care industry is faced with unprecedented challenges. Through its software solutions, HHCS can help the industry more efficiently manage critical labor resources.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. HHCS has conducted hundreds of engagements for hundreds of client locations throughout the nation, including some of the biggest names in the healthcare sector. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.
HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution.
For more information, visit https://www.einsteinii.com and https://www.heisenbergii.com.
Susan Woodard
Since its inception only a decade ago, HHCS has grown from a startup with more ideas than customers into a leading healthcare technology firm whose principal cloud-based products – Einstein II Workforce Management and Heisenberg II Physician Compensation – are gaining widespread adoption throughout the health care industry.
““The year-over-year growth we’ve seen has been staggering,” says Isaac Ullatil, President and CEO of Hallmark Health Care Solutions. “From our robust pipeline to steps we’ve taken to invest in our technology and infrastructure build-out, the future outlook for the company is a positive one and sets the stage for continued growth 2022 and beyond. As always, our single-minded focus rests on the customer and continuing to deliver extraordinary results for them.”
Today, HHCS software is utilized by more than 1,000 health care facilities and nearly 50,000 providers – across all 50 states. “The company’s growth has only accelerated over the past year,” said William Reau, Principal and COO of HHCS. “During the last 12 months, we added more than 150 hospitals to our Einstein II client portfolio and crossed $3+ billion in physician compensation calculated through the Heisenberg II platform. We’d like to especially thank all of our clients who have been raving fans of HHCS over the years. We couldn’t have gotten here without you.”
Even in one of the most challenging years ever for the healthcare industry, rocked by a once-in-a-century pandemic, Hallmark Health Care Solutions still managed exemplary growth.
“We are able to connect nursing and clinical supply to meet the demand of hospitals across the nation,” says William Reau, Principal and Chief Operating Officer of HHCS. “Our products are designed specifically to enable health systems, medical groups, and other organizations to immediately leverage all the advantages of digital transformation from a pureplay tech company whose interests aligns with theirs.”
These are unprecedented times, and the health care industry is faced with unprecedented challenges. Through its software solutions, HHCS can help the industry more efficiently manage critical labor resources.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. HHCS has conducted hundreds of engagements for hundreds of client locations throughout the nation, including some of the biggest names in the healthcare sector. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.
HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution.
For more information, visit https://www.einsteinii.com and https://www.heisenbergii.com.
Susan Woodard
Hallmark Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
+1 904-305-7757
susan.woodard@hallmarkhcs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Heisenberg II- World-Class Provider Compensation Technology