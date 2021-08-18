Smooth Jazz Sensation Maysa Teams Up With Smooth R&B/Soul Duo Kloud 9 On New Single “24/7 Love”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Every so often a musical pairing of like vibes and styles come together for a collaboration that makes true music heads delight with excitement. Such is the case with the notable award-winning twin brother duo Kloud 9, and the incomparable Maysa on this soulful, smooth, mid-tempo song entitled
“24/7 Love”.
Quality production and rich vocals laid over a bed of live instruments with a nasty soulful groove and bass line to boot that prompts your head to nod along to the beat. A hint of Maysa’s classic scatting mixed with the brothers silky smooth vocals takes the listener to a euphoric place of musical bliss. Kelvis and Kendall Duffie have found a niche for laying quality grooves with smooth vocals.
Fans of the twin brother duo will be delighted to know this new single releases on all digital platforms via UAMG/Sony/Orchard on Friday August 27th, ahead of the brothers August 29th birthday.
The full EP “Don’t Stop” will release late 2021 and features R&B legend Howard Hewett, and newcomer soul sensation Kenya.
For more information visit:
www.kloud9official.com
www.unitedalliancemusicgroup.com
Paul Wright III
United Alliance Music Group
+1 615-260-2132
