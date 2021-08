Smooth Jazz Sensation Maysa Teams Up With Smooth R&B/Soul Duo Kloud 9 On New Single “24/7 Love”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every so often a musical pairing of like vibes and styles come together for a collaboration that makes true music heads delight with excitement. Such is the case with the notable award-winning twin brother duo Kloud 9 , and the incomparable Maysa on this soulful, smooth, mid-tempo song entitled“24/7 Love”.Quality production and rich vocals laid over a bed of live instruments with a nasty soulful groove and bass line to boot that prompts your head to nod along to the beat. A hint of Maysa’s classic scatting mixed with the brothers silky smooth vocals takes the listener to a euphoric place of musical bliss. Kelvis and Kendall Duffie have found a niche for laying quality grooves with smooth vocals.Fans of the twin brother duo will be delighted to know this new single releases on all digital platforms via UAMG/Sony/Orchard on Friday August 27th, ahead of the brothers August 29th birthday.The full EP “Don’t Stop” will release late 2021 and features R&B legend Howard Hewett, and newcomer soul sensation Kenya.For more information visit: