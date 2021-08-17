BizBen.com To Offer Free Live Podcast Session Addressing Small Business Transactions, Deal Making For Buyers & Sellers
Business valuation, keys to selling a business, buying small businesses and other deal making topics, BizBen's next live podcast session is tomorrow at Noon.
These weekly live podcasts are not only informative but they really assist both buyers and sellers of small businesses with current issues of buying and selling a business.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizBen.com founder Peter Siegel, MBA announced Monday that the next live online podcast session for business buyers and owner/sellers will be this Wednesday, August 18th at noon Pacific Time aiming to tackle four big questions regarding small business transactions and deal making.
"These weekly live podcasts are not only informative but they really assist both buyers and sellers of small businesses with current issues of buying and selling a business,” Siegel said. “These are answers that aren't readily available for most small business professionals. We try to answer all these questions during our live podcast sessions on Wednesdays at noon most every week."
Each live online session will consist of questions and topics that have been submitted to Siegel and to the assortment of panelists, ProAdvisors, ProIntermediaries and special guests. We will cover a wide array of subject areas including buying and selling strategies, business valuation factors, business purchase financing options, creative deal structures, pertinent direct legislative actions effecting transactions, economic and social factors, franchise and business opportunities and much more.
Tomorrow, Wednesday August 18th, there will be four major areas covered starting with a look at some of the hot business opportunities in the current market:
How do business brokers go about valuing a business? With the economy beginning to boom again, there are a lot of opportunities available and we will hone in on some of the best for you to consider.
When a franchise is for sale, many owners are unsure how they should value their company. Do they shoot for the moon with their valuation as a negotiation tactic? If you price your company too high, you may lose business buyer’s attention but you do not want to undersell your company. We look at the best options for a small business or a franchise when it comes to selling their company.
How important is a buyer profile? It is important to include the right information when making a push to purchase an organization. Whether you are self-employed or a part of a bigger franchise, we aim to tackle the checklist for what to include in your buying profile.
Finally, we address the latest SBA loan (business purchase financing) updates and provide the key tidbits for buying businesses or franchise resales that people are wanting to buy in this markeplace.
Our online live podcast panel will include six or more transaction professionals giving advice and council (more Advisors may be added up to the time of this live podcast session).
They include:
Tim Cunha, JD, a Business Broker for EverGreen Gold where he has developed, owned, managed, and sold businesses in various fields, including computer hardware and software development and manufacturing, graphic art and engineering instrument manufacture, technical publishing, defense contracting, bio-tech/pharma, wholesale distribution, and retail.
Brian Loring is a Business Broker Specialist that has been working since 2005 closing more than $150M in business & commercial transactions throughout Southern California. Brian specializes in HOA Management companies and businesses related to the contracting trades: landscaping, HVAC, plumbing, remodeling services, etc.
Julieanna Wakileh is a Business Broker Specialist for Liberty Business Advisors of San Francisco Inc. with over three decades of experience working, founding, owning, operating, consulting, and selling preschools in Northern California.
Cheryl Maloney is a Business Broker Specialist for Vanguard San Francisco with over 20 years of small business experience, a law degree and well-versed in real estate regulations and best practices creating successful strategies & effective negotiations for those wishing to sell or buy a San Francisco small business.
Chuck Post is a Business Broker Specialist for PBI Laundry Consulting with 35 years of experience in the laundry business, specializing in assisting those building, re-tooling, selling or buying coin laundries.
Joe Ranieri is a Business Broker for RE/MAX Commercial. After owning both retail and restaurant businesses for more than two decades, he turned his interest to selling businesses rather than owning them specializing in Los Angeles & Orange County (California) restaurants, fast food independents and chains, bars, gas stations, liquor stores.
These online sessions give everyone a chance to interact with the host and panel as our hope is to create some of the best resources for small businesses, entrepreneurs and franchises when facing some of the biggest challenges we have all faced when building a company through acquiring or selling business opportunities.
To be a part of this live session click here at Noon on Wednesday, August 18th to hear our expert panelists discuss various topics related to buying and selling small to mid-sized businesses. If you would prefer to listen to the panel on your phone, dial 415-527-3554 during this session to listen along to the discussion/live podcast.
Business buyers & owner/sellers can join the conversation if they are in the portal during any of the live podcasts and can ask questions to the host or expert panelists (advisors & ProIntermediaries on BizBen). If you are unable to make it into the portal, all questions will be considered for future weekly live sessions. To submit a question regarding buying or selling a small business, franchise, or opportunity, email us at: questions@bizben.com or text your question to 925-503-0434. Thank you.
About BizBen.com: Founded 25 years ago by Peter Siegel, MBA, BizBen.com is the leading niche online portal with dedicated users (BizBenNetwork) consisting of business buyers, owner/sellers, intermediaries, landlords, business brokers, agents, advisors and others looking to buy or sell small to mid-sized businesses throughout the United States of America. Thousands of new and returning BizBen visitors review our 500 new and refreshed postings and posts daily! Our online community includes over 8,000 businesses for sale and wanted to buy postings, forum, blog, discussions, resources, podcast, online events and much more. Be sure to follow BizBen on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
