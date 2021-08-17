TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join EPA Administrator Regan for CZU Lightning Complex Site Visit

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – With the one-year anniversary of the CZU Lightning Complex at Big Basin Redwoods State Park this week, Governor Gavin Newsom will join U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan tomorrow to discuss how EPA and California are moving with urgency to tackle the climate crisis and collaborating on wildfire recovery efforts to support communities across the state.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at approx. 3:00 p.m.

The visit will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: The visit is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering.

###