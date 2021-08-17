Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,661 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join EPA Administrator Regan for CZU Lightning Complex Site Visit

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – With the one-year anniversary of the CZU Lightning Complex at Big Basin Redwoods State Park this week, Governor Gavin Newsom will join U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan tomorrow to discuss how EPA and California are moving with urgency to tackle the climate crisis and collaborating on wildfire recovery efforts to support communities across the state.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at approx. 3:00 p.m.

The visit will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: The visit is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering.

    ###

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join EPA Administrator Regan for CZU Lightning Complex Site Visit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.