MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART PRESENTS THE FIRST MUSEUM SOLO EXHIBITION OF GABRIELLA SANCHEZ: Partial Pictures

Logo of the exhibition Gabriella Sanchez: Partial Pictures "From/Veronica/Form" 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles. © 2021 Gabriella Sanchez. Photo Credit: Michael Delaney. "(Proto)Type/Diana" 2020. Loan from Collection of Jeff Magid. © 2021 Gabriella Sanchez. Photo Credit: Jeff Mclane.

MOLAA presents the first solo museum exhibition of Gabriella Sanchez, one of the most relevant, young, and exciting Latina artists in the Los Angeles.

MOLAA is honored to present Sanchez's first solo museum exhibition. Her work reflects her life in Los Angeles and her family’s history presented from a thoughtful and aesthetic perspective.” — Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO, MOLAA