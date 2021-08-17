MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART PRESENTS THE FIRST MUSEUM SOLO EXHIBITION OF GABRIELLA SANCHEZ: Partial Pictures
"From/Veronica/Form" 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles. © 2021 Gabriella Sanchez. Photo Credit: Michael Delaney.
MOLAA presents the first solo museum exhibition of Gabriella Sanchez, one of the most relevant, young, and exciting Latina artists in the Los Angeles.
— Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO, MOLAA
— Dr. Lourdes Ramos, President & CEO, MOLAA
The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) presents the first solo museum exhibition of Gabriella Sanchez Partial Pictures, one of the most relevant, young, and exciting Latina artists in the contemporary Los Angeles art scene.
CEO & President of MOLAA Dr. Lourdes Ramos said, “MOLAA is proud to be a place for up-and-coming artists to present their work. We are honored to present her first solo museum exhibition. Sanchez’s work reflects her life in Los Angeles and her family’s history presented from a thoughtful and aesthetic perspective.”
This exhibition brings together 17 artworks that include paintings, sculptures, installation, photographs, and video art, which represent her artistic practice during the last years and features never-before-seen artworks, among them Self-Determination in Five Colors, From/ Veronica/Form, Baile Final, and First and Second.
“Through the connection of the power of words, linking with photographs as a fragment of reality and an imaginary of identity and memory, the artist chooses and develops an intimate inflection that depicts the categories that occur around culture and urban experiences. Sanchez explores forms of communication, mixing her concerns about social and political psychology with the binary definitions surrounding gender, race, and migration, where the statement is a central element of her work that we can find in each piece that she creates with humor and critical vision,” states Gabriela Urtiaga, MOLAA Chief Curator.
"I’m excited to be exhibiting at MOLAA and the relationships we are building during this time. There’s a level of re-examining and re-imagining our relationship to image, image-making and personal histories within my work, and it’s always encouraging as an artist when a museum is willing to engage with you in conversation on the potential of re-imagining. I’m honored to be a part of MOLAA’s programming and the many artists they’ve supported. Having MOLAA be the site of my first museum exhibition feels both natural and significant!" said Gabriella Sanchez, who will also be the featured artist of the MOLAA Zoom Project Series on August 25 at 11:00 a.m. PDT via Zoom.
Gabriella Sanchez: Partial Pictures curated by MOLAA Chief curator, Gabriela Urtiaga, will be open to the public beginning Sunday, August 22, 2021. MOLAA’s opening hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To get up-to-date information on the days and hours of operation and for the option of purchasing tickets online in advance visit www.molaa.org
About Gabriella Sanchez
Gabriella Sanchez (b.1988) is a self-directed learner, a fan of sci-fi, and a multidisciplinary artist. As a painter she employs a range of artistic expression from abstraction to portraiture, with a particular focus on both form and language within the perspectives of art, design, and psychology. This is done to reexamine, re-image, and reimagine themes from her own life and the life of her loved ones which address issues of class in relation to: labor, race, addiction, gender, education, imprisonment and system-induced death. She does this through a lens that incorporates public archives alongside personal imagery and narrative. Her art practice focuses on art-making as a tool for survival and a tool for coping with survival.
About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California, and serves the Greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latin art.
MOLAA expands the knowledge and appreciation of modern and contemporary Latin American and Latin art through its collection, innovative exhibitions, stimulating educational programs, and engaging cultural events.
MOLAA is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA. For more information call 562.437.1689 or write to info@molaa.org
RELATED PROGRAM:
Walkthrough with the artist and curator with Press:
Thursday, August 19th at 10 AM
Open to the public:
Sunday, August 22, 2021.
MOLAA Zoom project Series:
August 25 at 11:00 a.m. PDT via Zoom.
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS www.molaa.org
