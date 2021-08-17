Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault / Assault and Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A303205

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021 @0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault – Assault and Robbery

ACCUSED: Under investigation

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 16th, 2021, at approximately 0143 hours, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks responded to a report of an Aggravated Sexual Assault in the town of Williamstown, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted outside of a bar after closing. The victim sustained serious bodily injuries and was treated and released at the hospital. Through investigation, police learned that the victim and suspect did not know each other. Vermont State Police Detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively working with authorities from other states in locating the male suspect who was last seen out of state. The male is approximately 5’7” tall, 165 lbs, in his mid-20s, with short hair, last know driving a black four-door sedan. Photos of the suspect from store surveillance cameras are attached to this release. Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Middlesex state police barracks at 802-229-9191, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)