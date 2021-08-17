Rock work on I-80 in Telephone Canyon may cause delays

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 near Laramie may experience delays as crews with Oftedal Construction and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin rockfall mitigation work in Telephone Canyon today.

This routine maintenance work helps to prevent potential rockfall from impacting the lanes below. Crews will be using techniques like scaling bars and pneumatic airbags to complete this project. The work will be focused on a rock face near the eastbound lanes at about mile marker 319.

The far right lane often used by commercial vehicles will be closed through the project area, which may cause delays for traffic traveling up the canyon. Motorists are encouraged to stay patient and be ready to slow down.

In any work zone, motorists are encouraged to avoid distractions like cell phones and to obey all posted signs and other traffic control.

During select times this summer, a short-duration closure of I-80 eastbound out of Laramie will be required to remove large rocks that may pose a risk to adjacent to traffic. More information about these closures will be released as they are scheduled.

This project is expected to be complete in fall 2021. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.