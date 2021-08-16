Harvard Road over I-90 in Liberty Lake set to close for 14 days to repair and repave bridge deck

Ryan Overton, communications, 509-413-9791 Ryan Vincent, project manager, 509-323-8413

Work from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3 requires detours, extra travel time during closure.

LIBERTY LAKE – Drivers who use the Harvard Road bridge over Interstate 90 and need access to the Harvard Road/Liberty Lake I-90 interchange will need to find alternate routes during an upcoming 14-day closure.

The closure will begin, Friday, Aug. 20, through Friday, Sept. 3, and includes all travel on Harvard Road over I-90 to access various on- and off-ramps.

Closing the Harvard Road bridge over I-90 will allow crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the asphalt from the existing bridge deck and perform concrete deck repair under the surface. Once the concrete repair is complete, crews will repave the surface all at once for a noticeably smoother ride.

“If crews were to stage the closure and repave in sections, it would not only take longer, but it would have produced unnecessary joints in the pavement that could lead to early pavement failure,” said Project Manager Ryan Vincent. “Paving the bridge all at once produces a superior product.”

Closing the roadway for 14 days also ensures that the work is complete by the time school restarts in the fall.

Once the 14-day closure is complete, drivers will notice a significant improvement to the existing bridge deck.

Detour information during the closure

Travelers heading eastbound on I-90 needing access north of the Harvard Road interchange are encouraged to use the Barker Road interchange and Mission Avenue or the State Line interchange then head back west on I-90 to access points north of I-90 at Harvard Road.

Travelers heading westbound on I-90 needing access south of the Harvard Road interchange can use the State Line interchange and East Appleway Avenue.

Travelers south of I-90 needing access to westbound I-90 can use the East Country Vista Drive to the Barker Road interchange.

Travelers north of I-90 needing access to eastbound I-90 can use either Mission Avenue to the Barker Road interchange or westbound I-90 exit at the Country Vista interchange and travel back east on Country Drive.

