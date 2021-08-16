Game and Fish debuts more resources on trapping, sharing the outdoors

The department has revised the annual trapping regulations brochure with expanded guidance for trappers and launched a new website to educate all who enjoy the outdoors about trapping.

Cheyenne - More information on trapping and how to share the outdoors is now available from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The department has revised the annual trapping regulations brochure with expanded guidance for trappers and launched a new website to educate all who enjoy the outdoors about trapping.

These changes come following a public engagement process on trapping, where trappers, recreationists, pet-owners and others came together to discuss concerns and find shared solutions. The group recommended that Game and Fish develop more information to increase public awareness of trapping in Wyoming. This recommendation was heartily supported by the department and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.

“Game and Fish is committed to providing readily-accessible and updated trapping information for the public to help minimize conflicts and enhance awareness,” said Rick King, chief of the wildlife division.

The updated 2021 trapping regulations are a full-color, 16-page booklet that provide regulatory information along with best management practices and guidance for all users on how to share the trails. Regulations are available online and at any Game and Fish office.

The new trapping website has basic information for recreationists on trapping, including information on how to release a pet from a trap. Trappers can also find best management practice information on the site.

Jason Hunter, Lander Region wildlife supervisor who led the public engagement process in 2020, said the best way for the public to become more educated on trapping is to take the North American Trapper Education Course.

“Anyone who enjoys the Wyoming outdoors can benefit from more information on the other activities that co-occur, whether that be hunting, fishing or trapping,” Hunter said.

The course is available for free.

Game and Fish has also posted signage to notify the public of trapping activities that may or could take place on most of the Department’s 450,000 acres of Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMAs) statewide. The easy-to-use QR codes that link to trapping information.

For information on trapping in Wyoming, visit: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Trapping.

