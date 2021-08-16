Identification and Assistance Support Program

Description
The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposal to solicit applications from entities interested in providing assistance to homeless households in collecting documentation and obtaining a Washington state standard ID card. Eligible programs must operate in King and/or Spokane counties. A total of $160,000 is available for state fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
