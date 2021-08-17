HPIL Holding (HPIL), Announces it will have a Conference Call at 2:PM August 17th,2021.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces it will have an Important Conference Call at 2:00 PM tomorrow August 17th, 2021.
“This call is very important after over 50 phone calls to the office and my cell and over 75 emails with confusion and misrepresentation to myself, I therefore feel it is necessary to set the facts straight”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/91733486436?pwd=THNoNi9VMFJJSDBSMElCZkZ2ZDl5UT09
