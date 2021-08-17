AVP and AAA Flag & Banner Announce New Partnership
AAA Flag & Banner Now Recognized as the Exclusive Signage and Graphics Partner of the AVP Pro TourLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAA Flag & Banner today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) to be recognized as the "Exclusive Signage and Graphics Partner of the AVP Pro Tour.”
The AVP is the U.S. premier professional volleyball tour and produces live events across the country. The new agreement calls for AAA Flag to provide comprehensive printing and installation support for all AVP Pro tour stops -- including, but not limited to facility signage, fence, bleacher and tent graphics, promotional banners, and more. In addition, the AVP will receive nationwide service and ongoing maintenance for all their graphic needs.
The AVP is home to the top beach volleyball players in the country and is home court for Tokyo Olympians Phil Dalhausser, Nick Lucena, April Ross, Alix Klineman, Jake Gibb, Taylor Crabb, Tri Bourne, Kelly Klaes and Sarah Sponcil.
For AAA Flag & Banner, an industry leader in providing graphics and visual solutions to major sports teams, leagues and events, this new agreement leverages AAA Flag’s nationwide manufacturing footprint and distinguished installation expertise.
“The AVP is always looking for new and better ways to enhance our onsite activations and create a top-flight live event experience for fans and athletes, “ said David Kim, VP Partnerships, AVP. “We are energized about this new partnership with AAA Flag & Banner as we continue to develop new partnerships with like-minded, integrity-driven companies that produce the best possible products and services.”
"We’re excited to partner with the talented team at the AVP, the premier pro beach volleyball tour," said Shara Entin, Senior Account Executive for AAA Flag & Banner. "This relationship allows AAA Flag the opportunity to support a first-class organization, while showcasing our capabilities on a national platform.”
About AAA Flag & Banner:
AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.
About the AVP:
Powered by some of the most dynamic and elite athletes in the world, the Association of Volleyball Professionals is the premier professional beach volleyball organization and longest-running domestic beach volleyball tour in the United States. Founded in 1983, the AVP has produced some of the world’s most beloved athletes, providing fans with unparalleled access to nail-biting matches on the sand. In 1996, beach volleyball became an official sport of the Olympic Games and the AVP proudly serves as the home court for Team USA’s Olympians.
Headquartered in southern California, the AVP operates a 3-tiered development system. AVPFirst, a 501(3)c youth program, is focused on creating healthy lifestyles and a lifelong connection to the sport by offering access to all. AVPNext is a developmental circuit providing athletes the opportunity to develop their skills and earn valuable AVP points to climb the rankings towards becoming a pro. The decorated AVP Pro tour is the gold standard in beach volleyball, with over 100 pro athletes competing for top prize money in front of over 120 million fans worldwide. Additionally, in an effort to grow the sport and celebrate those who love the game, AVP America leads a grassroots movement across the United States to curate thousands of events and matches for fans and players.
