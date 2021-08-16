Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to attend “Office Hours” (published August 16, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering a unique monthly opportunity for the public to connect with agency leaders. The Commissioners’ Office Hours is an hour-long, online conversation in which Minnesotans can discuss a topic of interest, ask questions, and share ideas with DNR leadership.

The topic for the next Commissioners’ Office Hours—which will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 20—is “Investing in Minnesota's Outdoor Resources.” High quality, diverse, and abundant outdoor opportunities are available today because the state made significant investments in the past, but those same foundational investments are not being made today.

The DNR is embarking on a transformational effort, in collaboration with Minnesotans, to identify a new funding framework to ensure the DNR can serve new, returning, and long-time outdoor enthusiasts, and sustainably manage our natural resources for generations to come. Minnesotans will be co-creators in a vision for what is possible for the future of conservation and outdoor recreation.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Deputy Commissioner Barb Naramore, Assistant Commissioner Shannon Lotthammer and Assistant Commissioner Jess Richards will participate in the online event.

Members of the public who wish to attend Office Hours should RSVP on Webex. To stay informed about upcoming Office Hours events, please follow the DNR’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.