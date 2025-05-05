Teal Lake drawdown in progress this spring (published May 5, 2025)

Drawdown will address issues with fish, degraded habitat and water quality

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun a drawdown on Teal Lake in Jackson County, located south of Wilder. The temporary lowering of water levels on this 91-acre shallow lake is taking place to improve wildlife habitat and water quality.

Teal Lake is a designated wildlife lake. This designation allows DNR managers to improve water quality and aquatic habitat with tools that include temporary drawdowns. More information about designated wildlife lakes is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

It has been 13 years since the last drawdown on Teal Lake, and habitat conditions have started to decline in the basin. Average water clarity during the 2024 wildlife lake survey was less than six inches and aquatic vegetation was sparse. Fathead minnows and bullhead fry also have been observed in Teal Lake. All these factors indicate poor in-lake habitat conditions.

“Teal Lake has attracted many migrating birds in recent years,” said Maggie Gross, DNR shallow lakes specialist. “However, the current turbid water conditions don’t support the habitat and food needs for migratory waterfowl, so the birds are starting to go elsewhere.”

Drawdowns act as a natural “reset” to shallow lake ecosystems by mimicking drought conditions. Low water levels consolidate lake sediments and allow emergent vegetation to germinate. Drawdowns also help reduce populations of undesirable fish, which degrade water quality through their feeding behavior.

Plans call for the lowering of water levels by about four feet over the course of the next couple months. Teal Lake will remain in drawdown through the spring of 2026, depending on weather conditions. There is a possibility the drawdown could be extended into the summer of 2026 if needed to achieve the intended aquatic vegetation benefits.

Anyone with questions about the Teal Lake drawdown or shallow lake management can contact Maggie Gross, Windom shallow lakes specialist, [email protected] or 507-832-6016.

Questions about Teal Lake also can be directed Brian Nyborg, Windom area wildlife manager, [email protected] or 507-832-6017.