Don’t let a wildfire become a life‐altering event (published May 8, 2025)

As Minnesota experiences an active spring wildfire season, with 475 wildfires reported since April 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to take wildfire dangers seriously. If you see a wildfire, do not attempt to fight it yourself -- call 911 immediately from a safe location.

Even seemingly harmless activities like enjoying a campfire or burning a small pile of yard waste can quickly turn into a dangerous wildfire, especially on warm, sunny, or windy days. Not only do wildfires threaten property, but they can also lead to injuries and even deaths, the vast majority of which are avoidable.

"Every year, including this year, we learn of people who have suffered serious injuries that require hospitalization -- or worse, fatalities -- from attempting to control a wildfire on their own," said William Glesener, wildfire operations supervisor with the DNR. "Just like a house fire, a wildfire is extremely dangerous and unpredictable and should be left to the experts to manage.”

Wildland firefighters are highly trained and properly equipped to respond to wildfires safely. If a fire escapes your control or you spot a wildfire, do not try to handle it yourself—immediately seek safety and call 911.

Prevention is the best way to manage wildfire risks. Always be careful when burning vegetation or enjoying an evening around the campfire, and make sure the fire is completely out before leaving the site – if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Also remember that any fire larger than 3 feet in diameter and 3 feet high needs a burning permit. By allowing burning permit activation only on days when wildfire risk is not elevated, the DNR keeps safety a priority. Learn more on the DNR’s burn permit webpage.

