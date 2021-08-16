DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published August 16, 2021)

Reminder: Deer lottery application deadline Sept. 9

Firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 9. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Sept. 9.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the DNR website and in the 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook.

Fishing regulations available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is now offering the state’s fishing regulations translated in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish. Previously, they had only been available in English.

The DNR made the translated regulation booklets available in the four languages that, besides English, are most commonly spoken in Minnesota households. The translated booklets are available in digital format on the DNR website, and in print at locations where they are likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices and license vendors and in some Minnesota state parks.

People also can request free, mailed copies of the English, Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish regulation booklets by calling 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 or emailing [email protected]. DNR’s Info Center offers live interpretation in more than 200 languages and in alternative formats for individuals with disabilities. For TTY/TDD communication contact us through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 or 800-627-3529.