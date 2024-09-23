Wadena County groundwater atlas released (published September 23, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has published the Groundwater Atlas of Wadena County. It covers groundwater conditions and sensitivity to pollution, expanding on the geologic atlas previously produced by the Minnesota Geological Survey.

DNR groundwater atlases help people identify viable water sources, evaluate supply, understand recharge sources and flow, manage groundwater sustainability, guide well and septic system construction decisions, provide wellhead protection for public water supply and assess pollution sensitivity.

The atlas is available:

Online : The report is provided in PDF format. Oversized PDFs of the water chemistry and hydrogeologic cross section maps are also offered. Geographic information system (GIS) files, including the associated metadata and an ArcMap file, can be downloaded for use.

: The report is provided in PDF format. Oversized PDFs of the water chemistry and hydrogeologic cross section maps are also offered. Geographic information system (GIS) files, including the associated metadata and an ArcMap file, can be downloaded for use. In print: Copies can be purchased online from OceanGrafix (877-562-4278).

The DNR will conduct a public workshop with information about the findings of this atlas from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the Wadena County Courthouse, 415 Jefferson Street South in Wadena. Registration is not required. Contact DNR Hydrogeologist Scott Pearson with questions at [email protected] or 651-259-5720.

To learn more about the County Groundwater Atlas program, visit the program’s webpage. A status map of published and planned atlases is also available.

Funding for this project was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.



