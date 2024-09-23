DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Sept. 23 (published September 23, 2024)

Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails located throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.

The Minnesota DNR offers a hunter walking trail tool that provides information on trail locations by name and county. Hunters can also call area wildlife offices for information about the trails, or hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities and tips.

Fall turkey hunting begins soon

The Minnesota fall turkey hunting season offers hunters a challenge and another way to experience the outdoors. Fall turkey season is open from Saturday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Hunters are allowed to take one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Fall turkey hunters may use a crossbow, bow or shotgun afield. Fall turkey licenses are available for purchase online, by telephone by calling 888-665-4236 or in person anywhere Minnesota DNR licenses are sold.

More information about fall turkey hunting is available on the Minnesota DNR website and in a recorded Minnesota DNR outdoor skills webinar.

Statewide youth deer season returns Oct. 17-20

Minnesota’s youth deer season will take place statewide Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.

To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license. Participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit, so parents should purchase or obtain a regular deer hunting license for each youth who will be hunting. Youth may not tag antlerless deer or legal bucks taken by another individual. An adult parent, guardian or mentor must accompany youth ages 10-13.

All hunters and mentors, regardless of whether they are participating in youth deer season, must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Fabric or synthetic ground blinds on public land must have a blaze orange safety covering on top of the blind that is visible from all directions, or a patch made of blaze orange that is at least 144 square inches (12x12 inches) on each side of the blind.

Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have a valid license. Complete youth season details are available on the Minnesota DNR youth deer season webpage.

Early antlerless-only deer season is Oct. 17-20

Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20. The season increases opportunities for hunters in deer permit areas where deer populations are above population goals or where there is an increased risk of chronic wasting disease. Permit areas open during the hunt are 214, 215, 218, 219, 221, 222, 223, 225, 227, 229, 236, 341, 605, 642, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 661 and 701.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers this opportunity to hunters to manage local deer herds. The bag limit is three antlerless deer and deer taken during the early antlerless-only season do not count against the statewide bag limit. Youth may not tag antlerless deer or legal bucks taken by another individual. Fabric or synthetic ground blinds on public land must have a blaze orange safety covering on top of the blind that is visible from all directions, or a patch made of blaze orange that is at least 144 square inches (12x12 inches) on each side of the blind.

Before participating, hunters should review the specific license and permit requirements available on page 88 of the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulation.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on moose research and habitat, and taxidermy

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Michelle Carstensen, wildlife health program supervisor, will discuss moose in Minnesota. After a steep decline from a population estimate of approximately 8,000 in 2009, Minnesota’s moose population appears to have stabilized and has fluctuated around 3,700 animals in recent years. Learn which factors influence moose survival and what recent research has shown to be the major challenges to moose recovery. Concern regarding the future of moose in Minnesota has also led to new opportunities to explore large-scale habitat management efforts across tribal, state and federal lands.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Meadow Kouffeld, natural resources sciences instructor at Minnesota North College, and also a wildlife biologist and taxidermist, will discuss ways to preserve and honor a harvest. The webinar will cover topics including photography, decorative tail fans from birds, the variety of big game taxidermy mounts, and what hunters can do, from field to finished displays, to make the most of their harvests.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.