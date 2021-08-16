Lane Restrictions, Rolling Roadblock Tonight on SB I-81 in Cumberland County

​Harrisburg, PA –Motorists in Cumberland County are advised there will be lane restrictions and a rolling roadblock tonight on southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 62.7 in East Pennsboro Township so a contractor can remove a message board spanning the interstate. The sign structure is located about midway between the Enola and Route 944 exits.

Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to a single lane from approximately 10 PM tonight, Monday, August 16, to 5 AM tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17, for this work. For the safety of the motoring public, a rolling roadblock of up to 15 minutes will be implemented while the sign is taken down.

The board is being removed for maintenance. It is tentatively scheduled to be reinstalled the night of Wednesday, August 18 during the same hours and with the same traffic impacts.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic as they drive through the work zone.

