US14A opening accelerated to noon on Thursday, May 27

US14A spring opening scheduled for noon on Friday

The annual spring opening of US14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell will occur prior to Memorial Day weekend -- at noon, Friday, May 28.

The opening of U.S. 14A is dependent upon favorable weather.

"We're ready to open Friday at noon," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Jason Fleming of Lovell. "We have a few ongoing maintenance activities to complete. Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and buckle up."

For current road conditions, call 511 or log on to wyoroad.info .