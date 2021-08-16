FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, AUG. 16, 2021

CONTACT: Tamara Crain, entry coordinator N.C. Mountain State Fair 828-687-1414, ext. 210; tamara.crain@ncagr.gov

N.C. Mountain State Fair extends entry deadlines for cooking and gospel singing competitions

FLETCHER – The N.C. Mountain State Fair has extended the deadlines for the cooking and gospel singing competitions to Aug. 20 at 11:55 p.m.

All competitions are online registration only. The cooking competition offers a total of $3,825 in premiums and the gospel singing competition has $2,100 in total premiums.

Interested contestants still have time to enter the Clogging Championship, which also has an Aug. 20 deadline. Other competition deadlines remain the same, including the following:

Aug. 27 – General Exhibits, Youth Llama Show, Rabbits, Livestock, Display Livestock, Very Special Livestock Show

Aug. 29 – N.C. Mountain State Fair Pageant

Sept. 14 – Ice Cream Eating Contest

For more information on competitions, upcoming deadlines and rules, visit www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/competitions or contact entry coordinator Tamara Crain at 828-687-1414, ext. 210.

The N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 10-19 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors 65 and up and children ages six to 12. Children five and under are free. Check the website for special promotions and discount days. Advance tickets are on sale now at participating Ingles stores, the WNC Ag Center, the WNC Farmers Market and online at www.mountainfair.org. Fairgoers can save $2 on gate admission and 40 percent off on ride tickets by purchasing them in advance. More information is available at www.mountainfair.org.