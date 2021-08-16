Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,652 in the last 365 days.

WYO 22 speed limit changes

Jackson, Wyo.  The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently completed a speed study of the WYO 22 corridor using the Engineering Approach recommended by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).  The study produced a recommended speed limit of 55 mph for the corridor in both winter and summer time.  

 

At the request of the Teton County Commission, WYDOT reviewed other methods to determine speed limits. WYDOT ran the study data through a secondary speed limit expert approach which targets rural highways with higher than normal roadside features with some geographical challenges.  That study produced a recommended speed of 55 mph in the summer while the winter component resulted in a 50 mph speed limit. 

WYDOT has taken into consideration the results of both speed studies, and based on the Teton County Commission’s request to lower the limit and to make it year-round, WYDOT has determined the appropriate speed limit to be 50 mph year-round for the WY 22 corridor between Spring Gulch and Emily's Pond.  WYDOT will be making this change in the coming months, with a targeted implementation date of July 1, 2021 or earlier. 

You just read:

WYO 22 speed limit changes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.