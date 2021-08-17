Apace hybrid Cloud and Edge based ODM backup against ransomware and viruses
Hybrid dual protection with cloud and offline drive management (ODM) at edge provides diversified resilience and maximized data availabilityORANGE, CA., UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apace hybrid Cloud and Edge based ODM backup against ransomware and viruses
Orange, CA., August 17th, 2021 – Apace, a leading cloud and edge media workflow provider, announces availability of edge and cloud backup solution.
Data is simultaneously backed-up to cloud and to edge on Apace ODM (Offline Drive Management system) automatically. Data stored on ODM drives can be removed offline to prevent unauthorized access. Workflow enables both geo diversification and resilience while protecting against ransomware and viruses. Encryption, validation and delta backup are available for both edge and cloud solutions.
Apace can also provide software to manage offline data with search and annotating, and further for media it can keep auto generated proxies always online for playback, all as added options.
“Apace complete media aware workflows offer unique backup solutions for resilience and always-on media access against ransomware and viruses” said Dr. Lee President and CTO of Apace.
For more information about Apace, visit www.apaceCS.com.
Apace
Apace is a leading production workflow and media asset and projects management vendor in Orange, California. Apace offers innovative solutions to efficiently search, store and access media data at the global scale. The company serves high growth professional broadcast, production, education, government and corporate media markets. Visit Apace at www.apacecs.com.
