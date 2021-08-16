The Rusty Krab Press Release in Response to Viacom’s Lawsuit
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIXI Universal, LLC (“PIXI”) was recently informed by TMZ reporters that Viacom International Inc. (“Viacom”), owner of the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise (“SpongeBob”), filed a lawsuit against PIXI for operating the whimsical, pop-up restaurant known as The Rusty Krab in Houston, Texas.
“The Rusty Krab is a parody restaurant concept inspired by SpongeBob giving it a new comedic purpose within the context of a restaurant. While Intellectual property law is complex, it is not a “secret formula.” Per U.S. copyright and trademark law, parody squarely fits into the fair use doctrine, which provides for the legal, unlicensed use of copyrighted material,” said Feras Mousilli, managing partner of Lloyd & Mousilli, the law firm defending PIXI against Viacom’s allegations.
“We have extensive experience prosecuting and defending against intellectual property infringement claims. It’s our bread and butter, so to speak. As with all of our cases, we intend on advocating zealously for PIXI,” added Lloyd & Mousilli’s litigation partner, Lema Barazi, who will serve as the lead attorney representing PIXI in court.
Unfortunately, Viacom asserts rather porous claims that The Rusty Krab misleads consumers to believe the restaurant is affiliated with Viacom’s SpongeBob franchise.
“Ever since Pop-Ups by PIXI started, we have clearly stated that we have no affiliation with the brands we are parodying. As with our prior well-known pop-ups, and with the Rusty Krab, potential customers are made aware prior to purchasing tickets that there is no affiliation to the brand itself,” said Sanju Chand, President of PIXI Universal, LLC.
The Rusty Krab is a place for fans of all ages to indulge in a paradoxical world reminiscent of SpongeBob SquarePants, as told through the eyes of PIXI.
All requests for comments may be directed to info@lloydmousilli.com.
Civil Case No. 4:21-cv-02612
###
About Lloyd & Mousilli
Lloyd & Mousilli, PLLC is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property and technology law based out of San Francisco, California and Houston, Texas with lawyers in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston. Lloyd & Mousilli helps entrepreneurs, startups, and other businesses create and grow their brand and services by utilizing IP to achieve business success.
Feras Mousilli
Lloyd & Mousilli - Attorneys & Counselors at Law
+1 512-609-0059
info@lloydmousilli.com
