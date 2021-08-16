Submit Release
Tri-Level Bridge scheduled for inspection next week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin a routine bridge inspection of the Tri-Level Bridge on Interstate 94 and Interstate 29, in Fargo, beginning Monday, August 23.

The inspection will take place from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. The inspection is expected to be completed by Wednesday, August 25.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and an 18-foot width restriction will be in place.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

