Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,745 in the last 365 days.

Denouncing Lauren Boebert's Pro-Taliban Rhetoric

Colin Wilhelm demands Lauren Boebert Apologize for her Pro-Taliban Rhetoric

The Congresswoman owes the American Service Members, their families, the American Public, and the Afghan public an explanation... …along with a retraction and an apology. ”
— Colin Wilhelm
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colin Wilhelm had this to sat today regarding Lauren Boebert's statement surrounding the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"To have a congressional leader of the United States embrace our enemy, an enemy that has killed and wounded so many American troops is beyond despicable. These people are the same terrorists that continue to present a clear and present danger to our American way of life and I never thought I'd see the day when one of our own embraces their violent tirade across a country we fought so hard to protect, and lost so many good lives in the process. The Congresswoman owes the American Service Members, their families, the American Public, and the Afghan public an explanation as to what her thought process was when making this statement along with a retraction and an apology. "

James Schooley
Colin Wilhelm for Colorado
+1 2198775070
email us here

You just read:

Denouncing Lauren Boebert's Pro-Taliban Rhetoric

Distribution channels: Law, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.