Denouncing Lauren Boebert's Pro-Taliban Rhetoric

Colin Wilhelm demands Lauren Boebert Apologize for her Pro-Taliban Rhetoric
The Congresswoman owes the American Service Members, their families, the American Public, and the Afghan public an explanation... …along with a retraction and an apology. ”GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colin Wilhelm had this to sat today regarding Lauren Boebert's statement surrounding the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
— Colin Wilhelm
"To have a congressional leader of the United States embrace our enemy, an enemy that has killed and wounded so many American troops is beyond despicable. These people are the same terrorists that continue to present a clear and present danger to our American way of life and I never thought I'd see the day when one of our own embraces their violent tirade across a country we fought so hard to protect, and lost so many good lives in the process. The Congresswoman owes the American Service Members, their families, the American Public, and the Afghan public an explanation as to what her thought process was when making this statement along with a retraction and an apology. "
