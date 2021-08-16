Submit Release
Bridge Closure Route 3006 - Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 3006 (Charleroi Monessen Bridge) located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The bridge is located between Route 88 in Washington County and Route 906 in Westmoreland County. The closure will begin on Friday, August 20 at 7am and will open on Monday, August 23 at 7am.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform rehabilitation of the bridge approach pavement. A marked detour will be in place using Route 88, Route 837 to the Donora/Monessen bridge, and back to Route 906.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

