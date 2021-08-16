Bridge Closure Route 3006 - Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 3006 (Charleroi Monessen Bridge) located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The bridge is located between Route 88 in Washington County and Route 906 in Westmoreland County. The closure will begin on Friday, August 20 at 7am and will open on Monday, August 23 at 7am.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform rehabilitation of the bridge approach pavement. A marked detour will be in place using Route 88, Route 837 to the Donora/Monessen bridge, and back to Route 906.

