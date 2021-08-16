PluriPotent Diagnostics continues to Advance Early Diagnostics for Alzheimer’s disease and ALS
PluriPotent Diagnostics (PDx) believes in a world free of genetic diseases. By providing the most advanced comprehensive patient-specific diagnostics to therapySUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PluriPotent Diagnostics (PDx) announces their advances with their Artificial Intelligence Alzheimer’s disease and ALS detection system. By combining an interdisciplinary approach, PDx creates the most comprehensive patient-specific diagnostics and therapeutics. Starting with the genetics from a 15 second nasal swab, PDx sequences the entire human genome, 10 times, or 5,000 times the overall screening of 23 and Me, and/or Ancestry. In parallel, for each PDx client, MRI/PET brain scans and clinical data are processed with machine learning and artificial intelligence, with current preliminary prediction rates greater than 90% accurate at Alzheimer’s disease classification.
PDx announces the product launch will take place when their detection system is 99.9% accurate, to ensure clients do not have false hope. In 2019, NY Times article was published exploiting the lack of complete mutation detection by the services rendered by 23 and Me. 23 and Me’s client performed breast cancer screening, only to be informed she was not at risk, due to no mutations, at the sites they chose. In the near future, she sadly developed breast cancer due to a mutation in the same gene that was reported non-mutated. PDx overcomes these false-hopes by evaluating every piece of DNA for any mutations and diseases.
PDx recently exposed an upcoming product launch for “at home” genetic testing, projected to launch in Winter, 2021. With this novel system, PDx can screen for select mutations with results in less than an hour, at home, by the everyday person.
PDx launches a genetic therapy pipeline for ALS with the finalization of their international patent, “Methods to Detect Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis” by utilizing a cocktail approach to tackle several mutations in ALS-associated genes.
Founder, Dr. Sean James Miller, is named “Top CEO of the Year” and will with Co-Founder, Dr. Robert Logan, appear on the Kathy Ireland show in the Winter 2021 to inform the world of PDx advances and the future of early diagnostics to allow for early therapies.
At PDx, we believe in a world free of genetic diseases.
Please visit: PluriPotentDiagnostics.com for more information and to order your genome test. PDx is located at the famous California’s Molecular Medicine Research Institute in Silicon Valley.
