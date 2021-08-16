Advasur Announces the Rollout of a Turn-key, Comprehensive DSCSA Compliance Solution for Pharmacy Dispensers
Advasur 360 provides pharmacies with turn-key tools for complying with current and upcoming Drug Chain Supply Security Act (DSCSA) regulations.
Advasur 360 offers a leading-edge technology platform and the most complete state-of-the-art, patent-protected services and solutions in the industry.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advasur, LLC (www.Advasur.com) announces the rollout of Advasur 360™ Comprehensive Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance “Turn-Key” Services for dispensers. Advasur 360 is an electronic, interoperable system customized to identify, track and trace prescription drugs as they are distributed in the dispensary pipeline. This service is a hands-off solution that allows pharmacies to have the tools required to be compliant with the current and upcoming DSCSA regulations.
— J. Randall Hoggle, BPharm, DPh, and Managing Director of Advasur, LLC.
“We are excited to introduce this suite of comprehensive DSCSA Compliance services for our pharmacist colleagues so Advasur can focus on their compliance, and dispensers can focus on their patients and business,” said J. Randall Hoggle, BPharm, D.Ph., Managing Director of Advasur, LLC. “Advasur 360 is a leading-edge technology platform and the most complete state-of-the-art patent-protected services and solutions in the industry. Advasur 360’s Automated Shipping Notice (ASN) Repository is the ONLY service compliant with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) 2/2020 recommendations to and adopted by FDA requiring both supplier and dispenser’s ASN data accuracy. PBMs are now auditing for Specialty Pharmaceutical T3 data, so the supplier and dispenser data must match during these claims processing audits. No other service in the industry provides the tools to efficiently manage all of these processes.”
This comprehensive DSCSA compliance service includes:
• Creating and managing client’s customized DSCSA Compliance SOPs
• Customizing suspect illegitimate product assessment procedures, including quarantining procedures
• Authenticating and validating suppliers, including 24/7 Supplier State Licensure Client Portal
• Screening ASNs, correcting errors, and monitoring, storage, and retrieval of ASN records
• Programming for Electronic Product Code Information Services (EPCIS)
• Completing DSCSA compliance inspection response procedures, including project management, inspection assistance in documentation, as well as standardization of the response materials
• Documenting URAC and other governance accreditation DSCSA compliance requirements
• Providing Pharmacists on Duty 24/7 for clients during federal and state authorities’ inspections
• Providing Operations and Pharmacists on Duty 24/7 for clients during PBM Rx Product ASN T3 inspections
Advasur has partnered with national and regional chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies and has a current network of over 3,000 dispensing locations.
About Advasur, LLC: Founded in 2015, Advasur developed the only comprehensive Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Turn-Key Outsourced Compliance system entitled Advasur 360™, for pharmacy dispenser clients. Advasur only provides DSCSA Compliance services to dispensing pharmacies and not to trading partners, supplying manufacturers, wholesalers, repackagers, or government inspectors.
Advasur welcomes U.S. pharmacy teams to optimize our Advasur DSCSA Compliance Auditing and Resource Center @Hopkins by contacting Mr. Jim Shaver, Director of Operations at j.shaver@advasur.com
James Shaver
www.Advasur.com
+1 800-971-6571
j.shaver@advasur.com
