F&G seeking comments about proposed fishing rule changes in the Southwest Region

Idaho Fish and Game is currently seeking public comments on proposed fishing regulation changes for the 2022-2024 seasons. Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. MDT on Sunday, Aug. 29. In the Southwest Region, the two proposed changes are:

Proposal 1 (McCall Subregion): Remove the two-trout bag limit and 20-inch minimum length limit from six high mountain lakes around McCall. These lakes would revert back to general fishing regulations (six trout bag limit, no length limit). The six lakes include: Brush, Crystal, Lake Rock, Long, Serene, and Tule.

Proposal 2 (Nampa Subregion): Reduce the bass bag limit and increase the minimum length for bass at Dick Knox Pond in Gem County. We would like to consider two potential options:

Bass limit is 2, none under 16 inches. Bass limit is 2, none under 20 inches.

Anglers can find a complete list of the proposals and their explanations on the Fish and Game website on the “Public Comment” webpage. The proposals are organized by each region, similar to the fishing regulations booklet. Anglers should review the proposals and answer the brief survey questions to show which options they prefer.

The Fish and Game Commission will consider all input on these proposed changes when they meet in November to set general fishing seasons and limits starting in 2022.