Barton Gilman promotes Ryan Deady to partner

Attorney, Ryan K. Deady

Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Massachusetts and Rhode Island lawyer, Ryan K. Deady, has been elevated to a partner at the firm.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan K. Deady has recently been elevated to partner at Barton Gilman LLP.

Deady is a civil litigator representing clients with medical professional liability defense matters, hospital and health care issues, and personal injury cases. He has successfully represented clients in all Rhode Island courts and before the Rhode Island Department of Health, as well as assisting physicians with responding to Board Complaints in Massachusetts. Deady regularly consults with healthcare institutions on risk management issues and strategy, and he has given numerous presentations to physicians and healthcare institutions on topics such as HIPAA, EMRs, and significant state-level legal decisions that impact the defense of physicians and healthcare institutions. He has also been a guest speaker on a podcast series about physicians experiencing medical malpractice litigation.

Deady serves on the Board of Directors for the Interfaith Counseling Center of Rhode Island. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law and his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ryan has been promoted to partner. Since joining Barton Gilman, his hard work, loyalty and dedication to providing exceptional client service has made him an invaluable member of our firm,” noted hiring partner, Angela L. Carr.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, as well as education law, employment, family law, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, the Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.