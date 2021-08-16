Public meeting to discuss fall trail closures as bridge work resumes in Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss upcoming trail closures for bridge work this fall on US-31 and M-104. MDOT officials will provide information about trail impacts, scheduling details, and availability of Harbor Transit to connect nonmotorized users. The public is invited to stop by anytime during the meeting to learn more about these impacts and provide comments.

WHO: MDOT staff Harbor Transit staff Residents and interested stakeholders

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 2 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Ferrysburg City Hall 17290 Roosevelt Road Spring Lake, MI 49456

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: Nonmotorized trail and vehicular traffic restrictions will be dynamic. For updated information, visit Mi Drive, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West and sign up for news and notices.

Signs will be provided to notify users when trails are closed. MDOT is coordinating with the local Harbor Transit to provide free rides around the closed pathway for pedestrians.

Trails impacted by upcoming bridge work include: - The trail on each side of the Spring Lake channel under the M-104 bridge, - The trail attached to the M-104 bridge over the Spring Lake channel, and - The trail on the Grand Haven lift bridge over the Grand River.