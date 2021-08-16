Lane Restrictions Continue on Interstate 80 Westbound in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions continue on the Interstate 80 westbound bridge over Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Tuesday, August 17, the contractor HRI, Inc., will change the lane closure on the bridge between mile markers 208 and 207, just west of Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while the bridge over White Deer Pike is reconstructed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, slow or stopped vehicles, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.