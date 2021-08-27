CIRCA Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer Cross Border eCommerce
The eCommerce expansion allows CIRCA to sell products to over 200 international markets with a fully integrated, cross border fulfillment solutionMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eCommerce expansion allows CIRCA to offer their collections to over 200 international markets with seamless, localized checkout
For over twenty years, CIRCA has been the leading international buyer of fine jewelry, diamonds and watches from the public and has launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex.
Among the new features that CIRCA offers via GlobalShopex are:
*Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://shop.circajewels.com
*Currency conversion
*Total landed costs
*International payment processing
*Customs clearance and brokerage
*Global shipping with tracking
*Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening
About CIRCA
Luxury. Authenticity. Value. Buying from CIRCA is a luxurious and rewarding experience. For over twenty years, CIRCA has been the leading international buyer of fine jewelry, diamonds and watches from the public. Our understanding of the value and authenticity of the fine jewelry we buy comes with decades of experience. CIRCA’s highly trained specialists, their passion for service and our vast global reach, have helped us procure the largest selection of coveted pre-owned jewelry made by the most renowned houses, like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, Bulgari, and Schlumberger. Because of the reputation we’ve built, and the large volumes of jewelry we buy every day, we find ourselves in the unique position of providing beautiful, luxury jewelry at a value you won’t find elsewhere
About GlobalShopex
GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) global eCommerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information on Cross border eCommerce solutions, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.
