Careficient named one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine. Ranks No. 1,616 on 2021 Inc. 5000 List.

Careficient Ranks No. 1,616 on 2021 Inc. 5000 List. Ranked # 1 in Port St. Lucie Florida area, # 131 in the state of Florida and # 224 in the Software category.JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Careficient has been added to its 2021 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Careficient, a leading provider of EMR, Home Health and Hospice Agency Management technology solutions serves Agencies throughout the United States. We are proud to announce that Careficient has earned the position of 1,616 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Careficient was also ranked # 1 in the Port St. Lucie Florida area, # 131 in the state of Florida and # 224 in the Software category. This is the first year Careficient was qualified for submission to Inc 5000.
Bill Creach, founder and CEO said, “We are deeply honored and humbled to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine. I want to thank our Clients for putting their trust in Careficient, and our Employees, Consultants and Vendors for their dedication to providing exceptional service and quality for our customers. I am immensely proud of each member of the Careficient team, and I am grateful for all of their hard work that has contributed to Careficient earning this significant distinction”
Careficient continues to grow
Brad Caldwell, Careficient’s COO said, “Careficient is positioned very well for significant growth with one of the only single platforms across the entire continuum of care including EMR, Private Duty, Homecare and Hospice.”
About Careficient
Careficient was founded in 2017 and is located in Jensen Beach Florida. Careficient provides EMR and Agency Management technology solutions to home health, hospice, and private duty agencies. Our goal has always been to provide a SaaS system for agency owners and managers that would work efficiently for their unique needs, help the Agency stay in compliance with state and federal regulations and expediates the billing and collection for the service they provide. Careficient’s SaaS Agency Management products are supported by a US based team of health and technology experts with hundreds of years of experience. To learn more visit www.careficient.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. To view the Inc. 5000 list in its entirety, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.
